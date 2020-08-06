Three bed family home close to historic windmill up for auction in Elphin, Co Roscommon

Gallagher Auctioneers Ltd are delighted to bring to the market this well presented three bedroom semi detached house with garage situated at Windmill Road, Elphin.

Presented in good decorative order throughout benefits include a large rear garden and good sized detached garage with roller door and electricity.

Accommodation

Comprises: entrance porch, living room with solid fuel stove, downstairs shower room, kitchen/diner with range of wall and base units, three double bedrooms upstairs and family bathroom.

To the rear of the property there is a large well maintained garden with enclosed seating area and detached garage.

There is off street parking to the front of the property for up to two cars.

The property is within close proximity of all town centre amenities, such as schools and shops. The renowned restored Windmill is a five minute walk from this house which is steeped in history.

