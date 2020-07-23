PROPERTY WATCH: Take a tour of 'The Monastery' with own cinema up for sale in Offaly

A spectacular house in Offaly that was built around 1800 and boasts its own 12 seat cinema is on the market.

'The Monastery' is an eight bedroom house located on Moorpark Street, Birr and is up for sale for €335,000.

This three story eight bedroom property has been lovingly restored and upgraded to provide a modern, stylish, home whilst remaining sympathetic to the Georgian era.

This impressive and well located Georgian building was originally built by the Hackett Family c 1800 and, as such, is among the older examples of such fine architecture and construction in Birr.

The Catholic Church purchased the house in 1878 to house a community of Presentation Brothers who remained in the house until 1997 and religious iconography can be seen throughout.

The residence lends itself to many possibilities, a family home or even a business opportunity.

