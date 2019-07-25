'Fab Fifteen' raise a whopping €4,600 for Longford Centre of Independent Living through VHI Women's Mini Marathon sponsorship

Longford Centre for Independent Living wishes to thank everyone most sincerely for supporting us in this year’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in Dublin.

We would especially like to thank the fantastic women who walked and ran for us on June 2 and for those who very kindly and generously sponsored them.

Longford CIL’s fab fifteen are Leah William, Marta Rutowska, Cathy Moran, Martina Whyte, Teresa Whyte, Laura Whyte, Betty Casey, Carmel Nulty, Cathriona Kenny, Marie Harte, Sarah Harte, Cathy Farrell, Nicola Farrell, Andriena McNamee and Grace McNamee.

Their great effort raised a whopping €4,670!

All your support for this service is greatly appreciated to maintain this unique service for County Longford.

All money raised will help support people with physical and sensory disabilities.