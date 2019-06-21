Gardaí release photos of clothing in effort to identify body of a man discovered on beach

An Garda Síochána are seeking assistance in identifying the body of a male discovered on Kilmacrehy Beach, Liscannor, Co Clare on Friday morning, June 7, 2019.

Kilmacrehy beach, Liscannor is located between the Cliffs of Moher to the north and Spanish Point to the south. It is believed that the person entered the water in the previous 24 to 48 hours. The body is of a young male believed to be of Asian background.

He is 5'10'' , with short tight dark hair, clean shaven and of slim build.



The man was found wearing a black puffa style jacket, black round neck T shirt with the word "Youthful" printed in red across the front, black knee long Adidas acrylic shorts, black "Spyder" long tracksuit pants and black "Nike" runners with a white sole.



Investigations are ongoing at Ennistymon Garda station and Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information that could lead to identifying this person to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 - 707 2180 or The Garda Confidential line.