Meán Scoil Mhuire Students Participate in UCD Junior Schools Debating Competition!

Following on from the success of the school’s Junior Debating Club last year six second year students are currently participating in the prestigious UCD Junior Schools Debating Competition. The competition is run by the UCD Literary and Historical Society in conjunction with the UCD Law Society. Modeled on The Irish Times University Debates, this competition challenges students to develop their own style of speech writing and delivery on topical and controversial issues.

The students, accompanied by their mentors Ms Cunningham and Ms Keogh were fortunate to attend a preparatory workshop on the 20th of September in St Killian’s German School Clonskeagh. The workshop was facilitated by Juliette Barnes, a UCD student who has successfully competed in university debates as both national and European level. Ms Barnes imparted invaluable knowledge about the importance of developing arguments and the art of refutation and rebuttal.

The first round of the competition took place in The Newman Building of UCD on Thursday October 4th at 6.p.m. Three teams of two students represented the school. Two teams opposed the motion “This house would abolish trial by jury” while one team proposed the motion. A total of eight debates are held simultaneously and eight teams participate in each debate. The students speak for four minutes and during the duration of their speech the must rebut their opponents, while also accepting points of information from the floor. This style of debating is highly fluid and challenging. The adjudicators only announce the first and second place team on the night. Although the girls did not place first or second on this occasion they thoroughly enjoyed the experience and were very satisfied with their performance. All teams received positive feedback from the adjudicators and are eagerly preparing for the two remaining rounds in the competition. Their mentors Ms Cunningham and Ms Keogh were thrilled with the effort and dedication of the students involved. The teams were: Bronagh O'Meara and Karolina Wozniack opposition, Nicole Murphy and Claire Holland proposition, and Catherine Cooney and Eimear Bracken opposition.