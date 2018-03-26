Stonepark NS in Leinster Final with hilarious production... as Gaeilge

There's huge talent in Stonepark NS this year as fourth class pupils prepare for the Leinster final of Cumann Scoildrámaíochta, which takes place in Mullingar in April.

The pupils have been working very hard on an Irish play, written and directed by their teacher, Mr Flor Leen, called Mac Rí An Longfort.

The story tells the tale of an Irishman who falls in love with the daughter of a king in England but, before they can marry, the king must make sure he's telling the truth about being the son of the king of Longford.

What follows is a hilarious performance as the Irish fool the king's secretary into thinking exactly that.

“This is Mr Leen's third time now to get to a Leinster final, which is a big thing because we’re not a Gaelscoil,” said Anne Newman, another teacher at the school.

“So we’re competing against Gaelscoils and we’re competing against schools in Gaeltacht areas so the standard of Irish is very high.

“What the children had to learn from him is unreal. Even the judges have acknowledged that.”

The production is an integration of several subjects, including Irish, Music, Drama and SPHE and, in keeping with the Department of Education's guidelines, it's helping the children to improve their oral Irish skills and to really develop a grá for the language.

Ms Newman was also quick to praise her colleague, Mr Leen, for all the hard work he's done with this play.

The play is all-inclusive with 32 pupils taking part in the production and, with such a high level of talent and commitment, it's highly possible that Stonepark could even win it this year.

Watch this space!