Searching for a new home? This perfectly presented 3 bedroom property in Rooskey is move-in ready

REA Brady are delighted to bring this perfectly presented waterside 3 bedroom mid terrace house to the market in the Shannonside village of Rooskey in County Roscommon.



The home is within easy walking distance of all amenities including the national school, shop, church and lots of local walkways. The property is also just a few minutes from the N4 and also the nearby train station servicing the Dublin/Sligo line which is located in Dromod village approx 3 km from the house.



Presented in immaculate condition and newly decorated with new flooring, tiling, kitchen and inset stove and surround, this property is ready to move into and would make an ideal first home or retirement property.



Features:

- Landscaped rear garden.

- Side access to rear garden.

- Views over River Shannon.

- Within walking distance of all amenities.

- Within a few minutes drive of N4 and nearby train station in Dromod.

- National school and shops within walking distance.

Contact Celia in REA Brady to organise a viewing to appreciate all that this property has to offer.

Call 9622444 for more information.