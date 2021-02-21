Gardaí make significant drugs busts in Mullingar and Carrickmacross

Gardaí have made significant drugs busts in Mullingar and Carrickmacross in the past 24 hours.

Gardaí seized €70,000 of cannabis following a search operation in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on Saturday, February 20.

At approximately 5:30pm, Gardaí attached to the Westmeath Divisional Drugs Unit conducted the search of a house under warrant, at Ardleigh Gate Mullingar.

During the course of the search 3.5 kilos of suspected Cannabis with an estimated vale of €70,000 was recovered.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. The drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.



The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, gardaí seized cannabis plants worth in excess of €250,000 following a search operation in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on Saturday, February 20.

Shortly after 11.30pm, Gardaí carried out a search of a house in the Carrickmacross area.

During the course of the search a cultivation unit with over 300 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €250k (analysis pending) was discovered.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.



The investigation is ongoing.