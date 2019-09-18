GALLERY: Sun to shine on Day 2 of Ploughing as thousands pour into site in Carlow

Are you going?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The sun is to shine on day two of the Ploughing with temperatures to hit 20C as thousands flood into the site in Ballintrane, Fenagh. 

ALSO READ: Quinn Industrial Holdings director hospitalised following abduction and vicious assault

Check out our gallery of pictures above from the morning on day two of the 2019 Ploughing Championships. 

ALSO READ: Pickets continue in Longford as farmers reject deal 

Are you going?

CHECK OUT THE LONGFORD LEADER'S NATIONAL PLOUGHING COVERAGE HERE