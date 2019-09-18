WOW! Beautiful picture of the sunrise on Day 2 of Ploughing with temperatures to soar
This is the most spectacular site
Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly has posted beautiful pictures of the sun rising on day two of the Ploughing in Carlow.
It is one of the most spectacular sites the Ploughing has ever been held on.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to hit 21C on Wednesday.
Check out the pic of the sunrise below.
Another beautiful sunrise over Carlow this morning. Down to just 2.4c at my station near Tullow. A great day ahead with lots of sunshine and up to 21c. The sunny Southeast is living up to its name for the @NPAIE #Ploughing19 but remember the sunglasses and suncream. pic.twitter.com/dDPj5JDpek— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 18, 2019
