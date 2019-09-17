GALLERY: Thousands already on site at the Ploughing in Carlow as the sun shines on Day One
This is going to be mega
Thousands of people are already on site at the Ploughing in Carlow as the sun shines.
See our gallery of pictures above.
17/09/2019
