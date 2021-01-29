Longford IFA spearheads local family farms poster promotion

Over the next few days the people of Longford will see posters erected as part of an IFA campaign to promote local family farms and to highlight the value of local food production and the importance of farming to the local economy.



The word ‘local’ features three times in that opening paragraph and according to Longford IFA County Chairperson, Gavin White, the emphasis on ‘local’ is crucial and central to what he and his colleagues are trying to achieve.



He told the Leader, “It’s about promoting our product in county Longford to the general public and it’s about letting the IFA members of Longford know that we have not gone away; we’re tipping away and doing what we can in the present circumstances. It’s a locally-led initiative and we have a committee in place as well.”



There are seven posters, proclaiming a variety of messages and Gavin pointed out that Longford town is the first location where people will see them.



He said farmers will then move their campaign to other towns around the county after ten days or a fortnight.



Gavin suggested, “Rather than having the posters scattered around the county, I think it would be more effective to target certain areas at a time.”



He added, “The posters are made to be long-lasting; it’s not a flash-in-the-pan sort of thing. It’s a long-lasting campaign that should be year-round as far as we can manage, moving around to different areas.”



Gavin believes that it may be possible to replicate the campaign in other counties but he stressed, “This family farms initiative is locally-led and we’re delighted that Longford IFA is leading the way.”

Family farms poster campaign



The seven posters - (click through the gallery to see the posters)

Beautiful Beef

Exceptional Eggs

Great Grain

Lovely Lamb

Mighty Milk

Perfect Pork

Protecting Our

Environment