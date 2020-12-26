Abbeylara 500Km in one day fundraiser generates €7,692.59 for St Christopher's Longford

Earlier this year, Abbeylara GFC ran a fundraiser (500Km in one day) for St Christopher's Longford where they raised an incredible €7,692.59 for this very worthy organisation.

Recently, the club presented the funds raised to St Christopher's.

Nigel Rabbitt (event organiser and Abbeylara player) and Mel Brady, Chairman Abbeylara GFC, formally handed over the proceeds to Jim Tynan, Chairman St Christopher's Longford, Connie Kiernan Chairman St Christopher's (Granard Branch).

The club would like to extend sincere gratitude to everyone in the local community who supported the fundraising initiative.

Meanwhile, Abbeylara GFC presented their Honorary President Jimmy Caffrey with a Galway Crystal timepiece in recognition of him having recently reached his 100th birthday.

Jimmy celebrated the milestone birthday at Laurel Lodge in Longford town.

Jimmy played with Abbeylara winning a Junior League and Championship with the club in 1952. He also donned the Granard colours and won a Senior Championship with them in 1941.

Thanks to the staff in Laurel Lodge and in particular Shirley for facilitating the presentation. The club would like to wish Jimmy continued good health and happiness into the future