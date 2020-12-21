GALLERY | New Christmas lights add to festive cheer in Edgeworthstown

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas: Pictured (left) are Selena and Kayanna Greene Picture: Shelley Corcoran

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas: There’s definitely a bit of Christmas in the air in Edgeworthstown with the brand new lights in the town switched on to provide some festive cheer, while the staff of Topline Quinns on Main Street have their store beautifully decorated. Pictured alongside the festive window display are Hugh Quinn and Nelda Kursika Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Gerry, Megan, Lynn and Katie Lynn, Caitlin and Patricia O'Neill Photograph: Shelley Corcoran

There’s definitely a bit of Christmas in the air in Edgeworthstown with the brand new lights in the town switched on to provide some festive cheer and pictured are Erin Murphy, Kayly Masterson and Cora Hussey Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Paula and Cora Hussey Photograph: Shelley Corcoran

Áine and Tomás Wade Photograph: Shelley Corcoran

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas: Noreen, Lily, Lucy and Ella Grant in Edgeworthstown where the Christmas lights are shining beautifully Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Helena, Eibhlin, Aidan, Michael and Hugh Quinn pictured at Topline Quinns on Main Street. Edgeworthstown who have their store beautifully decorated ahead of the Christmas season Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Mary Greene Photograph: Shelley Corcoran

Aisling and Aoibhinn Rynn Photograph: Shelley Corcoran

The new Christmas lights in Edgeworthstown were switched on recently to provide some festive cheer and pictured are Philip Kiernan and John Rawle of Rawles Meat Market Picture: Shelley Corcoran