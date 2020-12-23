GALLERY | Christmas Greetings from Longford folk all over the globe

Christmas Greetings from London: We are one of the families who won't be able to get home this Christmas. My daughters Kayleigh (7) and Lucie (2) are going to miss their Gran, Elsie Moxham from Colehill, as we will have to spend Christmas in London.

Christmas Greetings from Dubai: This is David and Marc Lane. We live in Dubai. Our granny and grandad live in Longford. We love traveling home for Xmas but with this Covid-19 business it’s not possible this year. Our granny and grandad will really miss us and we will really miss them. We will also miss our cousins in Longford Billy Shanley, Heather Kenny and Nicole Kelly. Of course we will miss our aunties Carmel Kenny, Tina Kenny and Nathalie Kenny. But when 2021 rolls in, we look forward to visiting Longford again. Lots of love to Granny, Grandad Kenny in Carn.

Christmas Greetings from England: I would like to wish my sister Sinead McGuire, and the family, a very happy and healthy Christmas and best wishes for the New Year. From Kathleen Philpott, Crawley, England

Christmas Greetings from Bondi, Sydney: Cian, Caoimhín and Saoirse (pictured) would like to wish a Merry Christmas to Granny and Grandad, Ann & Brian Brady in Rossduff, Aughnacliffe, we hope you have a wonderful time. We all miss you very much and we hope it won’t be too long until we can visit to see you again. Lots of love to you both and everyone, stay safe and all the best for the new year. Love Ted, Aoife, Cian, Saoirse and Caoimhín xxxxx

Christmas Greetings from Michigan: Tina and Travis Jewell with baby Conor in Keego Harbor, Michigan. Happy Christmas to Sandra & Martin Malone, Glack, Longford. We can’t wait to bring Conor to Longford in 2021 to meet his Nana Sandra, Grandad Martin and all the extended family. Conor was born October 19, 2020 weighing just 1 pound 15 oz. He is now eight weeks old and getting bigger and stronger everyday.

Christmas Greetings from Brisbane: To Granny Betty Donoher, Lisbrack, Longford, Wishing you a very merry Christmas from Brisbane, Australia. Missing you loads at this time of the year. Love Ailish and Aoibhin

Christmas Greetings from Longford: Missing my wonderful son Andrew Lynch and his beautiful fiancée Gillian Curley, who are in London, this Christmas. Love Mum, Dad and Kirsty (pictured centre), Longford