GALLERY | Christmas Greetings from Longford folk all over the globe
Greetings from Longford people living in Brisbane, Michigan, Dubai, London and Sydney
Christmas 2020 will be one like no other - and sadly many Longford people who are abroad will not be returning home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
We put a call out to Longfordians living away from home to send us a photo and Christmas greeting for family at home and here is a selection of the messages we received from across the globe, including Brisbane, Michigan, Dubai, London and Sydney.
