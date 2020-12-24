Prizes presented to Longford pupils for 'Covid-19 Heroes' art competition

Fermoyle National School, in partnership with Connellan Solicitors LLP, presented prizes to pupils in the school that entered a Covid-19 Heroes art competition.



The ‘heroes’ ranged from a rugby coach who was nominated for keeping the children active and healthy, a mother who works as a care assistant in a hospital and keeps everyone safe, a local shop owner who kept the village going during the lockdowns to a grandmother who looked after them while their parents worked on the frontline.



The partnership began back in November with Connellan Solicitors LLP providing Fermoyle National School with new mathematical resources.



Each pupil that entered the competition received a small prize. A larger draw was also held, and students were randomly selected to win vouchers to be used at Newsround in Longford.



Patricia Boyce, Principal, Fermoyle NS, said: “We were delighted to partner with Connellans and are extremely happy with the Numicon mathematics equipment we received. However, seeing the images and stories produced by the pupils has been the most rewarding part of the partnership.

"The pandemic has been extremely challenging for our staff, pupils and their parents so seeing these images really lifted our spirits. It’s wonderful to hear about all the people who have made a positive impact on the pupil’s lives during lockdown and we are veryproud of the artwork that has been produced.”



Brendan Noone, Partner, Connellan Solicitors LLP said: “We are blown away by the pictures received from the pupils and are extremely touched by the stories behind them.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has been very difficult for everybody and this competition spread some positivity around our office, just in time for Christmas. We are delighted with our partnership with Fermoyle NS and wish them all the best with their new equipment.”