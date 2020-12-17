GALLERY | Locals savour festive atmosphere as Longford lights up for Christmas
Santa recently paid a special visit to Longford town to switch on the Christmas lights.
Assisted by Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross and Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan, Santa used his magic dust to switch on the beautiful festive lights.
This lovely gallery of pictures by our photographer Shelley Corcoran shows people savouring the festive atmosphere in Longford town.
