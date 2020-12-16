GALLERY | Longford residents welcome Santa Claus for a special Christmas drive by event

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The residents of Park Villas in Longford town were out in force to greet a very special Christmas visitor, while adhering to social distancing regulations.  

The Park Villas Residents Association organised a drive by Santa event ahead of Late Late Toy Show on Friday, Novemeber 27 and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves. 

This gallery of photographs was captured by Shelley Corcoran. 