GALLERY | Longford residents welcome Santa Claus for a special Christmas drive by event

The Park Villas Residents Association in Longford town organised a drive by Santa event ahead of Late Late Toy Show on Friday, Novemeber 27 and pictured is Santa arriving in style

GALLERY | Longford residents welcome Santa Claus for a special Christmas drive by event

Adam Doherty and Tori McGoey

GALLERY | Longford residents welcome Santa Claus for a special Christmas drive by event

Skye and Ciara Neary

GALLERY | Longford residents welcome Santa Claus for a special Christmas drive by event

Amy, Leah and Amber Cheshire

GALLERY | Longford residents welcome Santa Claus for a special Christmas drive by event

Corey and Darren Deely, Aisling Reilly

GALLERY | Longford residents welcome Santa Claus for a special Christmas drive by event

Theo and Teegan Farrell

GALLERY | Longford residents welcome Santa Claus for a special Christmas drive by event

Chantelle Flanagan, Jackson Brady

GALLERY | Longford residents welcome Santa Claus for a special Christmas drive by event

Out to greet Santa in Park Villas, Longford town were Ann, Martin, Terry, Trisha and Amber Pugh, Joanne, Brian and Ellie Carberry

GALLERY | Longford residents welcome Santa Claus for a special Christmas drive by event

Tony, Keelan and Sadie Flaherty

GALLERY | Longford residents welcome Santa Claus for a special Christmas drive by event

Tómas, Edel and Rebecca McGoey

GALLERY | Longford residents welcome Santa Claus for a special Christmas drive by event

Collette Madden, Tómas, Luke, Rebecca and Ryan McGoey