GALLERY | Longford residents welcome Santa Claus for a special Christmas drive by event
The residents of Park Villas in Longford town were out in force to greet a very special Christmas visitor, while adhering to social distancing regulations.
The Park Villas Residents Association organised a drive by Santa event ahead of Late Late Toy Show on Friday, Novemeber 27 and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.
This gallery of photographs was captured by Shelley Corcoran.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on