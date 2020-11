GALLERY | Longford Town players and Section O savour sweet victory

Longford Town manager Daire Doyle celebrates with Aodh Dervin and Lee Steacy during the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Longford Town supporters celebrate following the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Longford Town manager Daire Doyle celebrates following the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Dean Byrne of Longford Town celebrates following the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Longford Town manager Daire Doyle celebrates promotion with Aaron McNally, right, and Joe Manley following the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Longford Town players celebrate following the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Dean Byrne, right, and Sam Verdon of Longford Town celebrate following the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Longford Town players, including Aodh Dervin, centre, celebrate promotion following the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Michael McDonnell of Longford Town celebrates following the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Longford Town players, including Dean Zambra, celebrate promotion following the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Longford Town manager Daire Doyle celebrates with Aodh Dervin, Lee Steacy and Michael McDonnell during the SSE Airtricity League Play-off Final match between Shelbourne and Longford Town at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile