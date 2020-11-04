Longford properties under the ‘virtual’ hammer at Leinster Property Auction on Thursday

IAM Sold Property Auctions, who run The Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Northern Ireland Property Auctions have a number of upcoming online auctions, with the next Leinster Property Auction taking place on Thursday, November 5.



The company says their online auctions are in high demand over the past few months and offer buyers and sellers the chance to transact their properties without any need for usual travel and interactions needed with other sale processes.



Company Director, Patrick Folan commented; “In response to the Government’s decision to move the country to level 5 last week, the Property Regulator (PSRA) have announced new, temporary, guidelines for the property sector.



“One important guideline to note is property viewings may still go ahead where the property is vacant and all social distancing and HSE / Government procedures are followed. Engineers, BER assessors and bank appointed valuers may also be permitted to enter properties.



“With the current housing need and lack of supply, this allows auctioneers to safely market and sell properties where it is safe to do so.”



With the lack of supply in the market currently, the market has seen significant increase in prices over the past few months with the latest Daft.ie report showing that while prices increased by an average of 4.8% from July to September nationwide.



Overall, listed prices for Leinster, outside of Dublin, rose by an average of 7.3% in quarter three, with Longford seeing a quarter-on-quarter change of approximately 8%.



Mr Folan went on to say, “We are seeing incredibly high demand for residential properties and indeed commercial throughout the country and Q3 this year has been one of the busiest periods on record. Our online auction platform allows interested parties to download legal documents, raise legal queries with the solicitors, bid on properties and allows for contracts to be signed - all without the need for human interaction.”



Mr Folan continued; “We feel our online platform is ideally suited in the current situation allowing properties to transact quickly and efficiently all online. Our unique offering allows us to expedite the sale for buyer and vendors and allow for transactions to take place at this difficult time.”



The Leinster Property Auction remains the only auction company in Ireland that does not charge any upfront costs to enter a property into an auction.

Derrydarragh, Newtowncashel

Offered at bids over €210,000 in partnership with Oates Auctioneers



Unique opportunity to acquire two excellent properties for the price of one in a much sought-after location adjacent to Newtowncashel Village and Barley Harbour, famed for its excellent boating and fishing. The primary residence is a modern 3 bed property finished to a very high standard, with the second property consisting of a traditional 1 bed two storey residence.

Crott, Moyne, Longford

Offered at bids over €170,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering



This stunning 4 bed detached bungalow is perfectly situated on an elevated site and offers beautiful views across to Lough Gowna. Quaint and secluded, this home is a must see and a credit to the current vendor, such is the care and presentation that has been afforded to both its interior and exterior.

37 Forthill, Aughnacliffe, Longford

Offered at bids over €80,000 in partnership with John Columb & Co



A well located 3 bed terraced property comes to market in turn key condition. This superb house comes with a fully fitted kitchen including appliances, utility room with washing machine are included in the sale price. The property decor throughout is crisp and fresh, ideal for a first home.



