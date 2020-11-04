Longford bred bull fetches record price at Aubrac sale

A Longford bred bull sold for a new record price for an Aubrac bull at the Irish Aubrac Cattle Society’s annual sale at GVM Tullamore, on Saturday, October 24.



Ashbrook Othello, owned by Michael Hanlon of Ashbrook Aubracs, Ballinrooey, Dring, achieved the top price of the day, selling for €4,350.

A son of AI bull Dauphin and with AI bull Roussel in his dams bloodline, Ashbrook Othello really is a classy bull.

Ashbrook Oscar changed hands for €2,700, while Ashbrook Obama sold for €2,600.

The top priced heifer on the day was Cairn Hill Orlaith, bred by Bernard Casey, Cairn Hill Aubracs, Ohill, Drumlish. She sold for €2,500.

A beautiful 5 star heifer boosting a replacement figure of €156, Cairn Hill Orlaith is a great example of what an Aubrac heifer should be.

A spokesperson for the Irish Aubrac Cattle Society said, “There were 29 females and 13 males on offer. Weanling heifers averaged €1,625, while maiden heifers levelled at €1,990.

“In-calf heifers sold to an average of €1,870, while bulls averaged €2,730. The clearance average of males was 39% and the clearance average of females was 93%.

“Overall, the clearance average was 79%. Congratulations to all our sellers and best of luck to all our buyers.”