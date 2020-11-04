Longford Heritage Week award for Granard ‘Let me tell you!’ project

The Rath Mhuire Men's Social Club from Granard won a National Heritage week award for countyLongford, for their project called “Let me tell you!”



The group was established in December 2009 and eleven years later it continues to be a happy and safe place for men to socialise, share skills and enjoy playing a highly active part in their local community.



Currently, there are 17 participants who meet in Rath Mhuire Community Resource Centre, Granard, to share good food and conversation as well as engage in a range of activities and exercise programmes and information talks, to mention a few.



Maintaining local heritage has always been a focus of the group and “Let me tell you!” is a presentation of old and/or unusual objects, implements and artefacts of bygone times.



The project not only highlights what they are, what they were used for, when they were used and by whom, but also highlights a way of life and social interaction which in many respects no longer exists.



The project also highlights North Longford local connection and the personal or group to each of them.



This project delves into the rich North Longford heritage from coopering demonstrations to recalling the glory days of North Longford GAA.



The group commence their story with their crowning glory which is the renovation of a 1904 Irish Jaunting Car, a piece of fine craftsmanship which The Rath Mhuire Men’s Social Club is extremely proud of.



The Jaunting Car has become their symbol in the community, and the Men’s Social Club are delighted to showcase their work within the local community and now nationally with the creation of their very own website!



By creating community awareness of the group, they aim to increase local participation. Rath Mhuire Men’s Social Club members say their work enriches their lives and they hope people enjoy their project and exhibition.



The “Let me tell you!” project can be viewed on rathmhuiremensclub.com