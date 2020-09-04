GALLERY | Huge crowds turn out for Club Longford GAA Golf Classic

Longford golf course was a hive of activity at the weekend as it played host to a two day fundraiser in aid of the county’s GAA football and hurling teams over the next 12 months.



Around 65 teams took to the course as Longfordians both at home and outside of the county boundary weighed in behind the Club Longford Golf Classic which was held following the cancellation of the annual GAA Race Day at Punchestown.



“The golf club was in pristine condition and it was great for people to see it in such a fashion with the improvements which have been made to make it the asset it is today for the county,” said organising committee member Martin Skelly.



Special appreciation was also afforded to the event’s principal sponsor, Michael Brewster, a Longford-born investment banker who heads the Brewster Financial Strategies Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in New York.



“The whole event has been a great boost to the coffers of Longford GAA in what are very difficult times for the county,” he said.

Results

First - Ballymore GAA/Ned Monaghan; Second - Sean Connolly’s GAA; Third - Joe O’Reilly (Castlethorn); Front nine - Clonguish GAA; Back nine - Mark Cunningham; Nearest the pin - Mark Glancy; Longest drive ladies - Michelle Hackett; Longest drive mens - Gerard Flynn; Raffle - first Eugene O’Brien; second - Matt Farrelly.