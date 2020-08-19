GALLERY | Riverdance perform at iconic Slane Castle for 'Concert4Cancer' in aid of Marie Keating Foundation
A host of Irish and UK musicians have come together to announce ‘Concert4Cancer’, a televised benefit concert to raise much needed funds for cancer support services in Ireland.
Artists such as Ronan Keating, Gary Barlow, Nathan Carter, Brian Kennedy, and Paddy Casey have been announced with the event hosted by Anna Daly all in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation.
Concert4Cancer, proudly supported by the Permanent TSB Community Fund will be aired on Virgin Media One on Friday, August 28 from 9pm-11pm, kicking off the broadcaster’s Autumn schedule.
Riverdance dancers came together for a very special 25th anniversary performance in front of iconic Slane Castle which will feature as part of 'Concert4Cancer'.
The show will be available on-demand on the Virgin Player for 30 days after, so plenty of time to relive the action or catch-up if you missed out.
For more information on Concert4Cancer and to donate CLICK HERE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on