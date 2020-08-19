GALLERY | Riverdance perform at iconic Slane Castle for 'Concert4Cancer' in aid of Marie Keating Foundation

Riverdance perform at iconic Slane Castle for 'Concert4Cancer' in aid of Marie Keating Foundation

Riverdance dancers pictured during a very special 25th anniversary performance in front of iconic Slane Castle, in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation’s Concert4Cancer, which will air on Virgin Media One on Friday, August 28 at 9pm. The concert hopes to raise vital funds for the Marie Keating Foundation’s national cancer support and survivor services, which have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions on fundraising Picture: Andres Poveda

