GALLERY | Motoring enthusiasts enjoy Old School New School Motor Show in Longford

The third annual Old School New School (OSNS) Motor Show took place in St Mel’s College, Longford town on Sunday, August 16.

2020 hasn't exactly gone to plan for anyone, and the OSNS crew were no different.

This year’s show was not the one they envisaged when they sat down at their first meeting all of those months ago.

OSNS Secretary Fiona Woods explained, “We had massive plans for our third show and, like most others involved in shows around the country, we played the waiting game when the figures for Covid-19 began increasing steadily, never thinking that it would actually impact us all these months later.”

Ms Woods said they ‘had a fantastic day’ and on behalf of the OSNS committee, she expressed thanks to everyone who had a role in making that happen.

“From Declan Rowley and the Board of Management at St Mel's College, to the OSNS crew who transformed the site over a number of days, from the sponsors to all of the photographers and other media who attended, from the traders, to Andrew Reynolds and his team in the canteen, and lastly, but certainly not least, all of those who attended and complied with all of the Covid-19 restrictions.”