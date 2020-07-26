Longford Leader gallery: Graduation with a difference at Springlawn Childcare

This year’s graduation at Springlawn Childcare in Longford town was a very different one and one the children, parents and teachers will never forget.

A very memorable and joyous occasion took place outdoors on Tuesday, June 30 for all of the children who are due to transition to primary school in September 2020.

Thursday, March 12 was everyone’s last day in preschool together.

The graduation day was planned in advance, ensuring adherence to government guidelines, with children attending in small groups at different times, along with staff members Breege Campbell (Manager), Niamh Toolan (Early Years & Inclusion Co-ordinator) and Chairperson Frank Horne.

All children were presented with certificates of attendance for ECCE 19/20 and ‘A Transition Pack’ provided by the DCYA which has templates enabling parents to share key information with their child’s teacher and school.

Frank Horne (Chairperson) thanked all of the staff and wished all the children the best of luck in primary school and in the future.

Missing on the day were: Layla, Mary Rose and Sienna.