Life is a Rollercoaster: Hair Square celebrates 20 years in Longford

I  could  be  driving  along  somewhere  and  Ronan  Keating  might  come  on  the  radio  singing  about  life  being  like  a  rollercoaster  and  every  time  I  hear  him  singing  that  song,  it  reminds  of  the  last  20  years  of  Hair Square  in  Longford. 

Talk  about  stepping  aboard  the  carriage  with  no  idea  of  how  the  journey  might  turn  out  to  be… that’s  exactly how  it  felt  20  years  ago  as  Hair Square  opened  its  doors  for  the  first  time  at  the  Market  Square  in  Longford.  The  thrills  and  spills  of  the  last  20  years  really  have  made  for  a  rollercoaster  ride!

Longford  has  been  good  to  me  and  more  specifically  as  someone  who  has  depended  on  the  loyalty  of  our  clients,  the  people  of  Longford  and  Leitrim  and  Roscommon  have  been  good  to  me  since  I  first  came  here  to  town  at  the  age  of  15  to  train as  a  hairdresser  all  those  years  ago.

Now  as  Hair Square  celebrates  its  20th  Birthday,  I  look  back  with  a  deep  sense  of  gratitude  both  to  all  the  people  who  trained  me  down  through  the  years  and  also  the  people  who  have  supported  me  through  good  times  and  bad. Hair Square  would  never have  reached  this  far  without  you,  so  it  is  great  now  to  have  the  opportunity to  publicly acknowledge your  kindness  and  support  that  have  made  us who we  are  today.

And  more  than  anything  else  in  all  my  years  hairdressing  around  Longford,  that  is  what  has  made  it  all  worthwhile,  the  people  that  I  have  met  along  the  way.

One  of  my  distinct  memories  as  a  young  hairdresser  was  a  catch  phrase  often  used  by  someone  who  has  become  my  lifelong  mentor  as  he  would  often  say  to  me… “always  remember  Colette,  hairdressing  is  a  vocation…”  I  never  really  got  that  until  recent  years  because  it  is  only  now  as I  get  older  and  I  see  how  the  world  is,  that  I  am  beginning  to  understand  how  hairdressing  can  be  a  vocation – because  it  is  far  more  than  simply  cutting  someone’s  hair… it  is  about  listening  to  their  story  as  they  pour  out  their  heart  to  me… it  is  about  sharing  someone’s  loss  at  a  time  of  family  bereavement… it  is  about  reassuring  a  bride  on  the  morning  of  her  wedding… it  is  about  smiling  with  a  child  as  she  gets  ready  for  confirmation… it  is  about  the  privilege  of  walking  even  a  small  stretch  of  the  road  with  someone  who  just  needed  someone  else  to listen… that’s what my life mentor  must  have  meant  when  he  suggested  to  me  the idea  of  vocation.  

Now  as  I  look  back,  how  right  he  was… it  really has  been  an  incredible  privilege  to  share  the  joys  and  sorrows  of  those  who  have  sat  in  my  chair,  a  burden  shared,  burden  halved,  knowing  that  everything  that  was  said  would  never  be  repeated  again… client  hairdresser  confidentiality….

So  now,  as  so  many  people  have  been  so  good  to  me  down  through  the  years,  I  hope  that  even  in  some  small  way,  as  well  as  styling  someone’s  hair,  I  have  been  good  to  them  too,  quietly  trusting that  as they  leave  Hair Square  they  are  a  little  lighter  on  their  feet  and  even  a  little  happier  in  their  life  for  their  time  with  us…

It’s  the  way  my  own  parents,  Theresa  and  Peter,  have  lived  their  lives  and  how  they  brought  us  up  when  we  were  younger.  Now  I  try  to  live  out  what  they  taught  us.  They  really  are  the  best  of  teachers  and  my  greatest  supporters  so  I  am  very  clear  that  they  are  the  foundation  on  which  Hair Square  has  been  built  over  the  last  20  years. 

They  would  tell  you  that  they  don’t  know  too  much  about  the  world  of  business  but  their  wisdom  of  the  world  and  their  kindness  towards  others  are  the  pillars  which  have  guided  me  to  where  I  am  today  in  Hair Square.  I  am  so  delighted  that  they  are  sharing  in  our  birthday  celebrations  these  days  because  they  just  love  seeing  Hair Square  still  going  strong  after  all  these  years. Along with my parents and my siblings, this journey would never have been possible without the love and support of my wonderful children Jane and Anthony.

A  rollercoaster  journey  up  to  now,  who  knows  what  the  future  might  bring?  So  it  is  always  lovely  when  some  of  the  former  Hair Square  team  come  back  in  to  say  hello,  from  all  parts  of  Longford… from  all  parts  of  Ireland… indeed  from  all  parts  of  the  globe… I  like  to  think  that  there is  a  little  bit  of  Hair Square in  all  corners  of  the  world!

Wherever  you  all are  in  the  world  right  now,  reading  this  “stroll  down  memory  lane”,  thank  you  for  everything  that  you  did  for others  during   your  time  with  us  here  in  Hair Square.  Emma,   Mary,  Jill  and  myself  carry  on   your  great  team  tradition  here  in  Hair Square  so  like  before,  the  team  here  now  are  the  ones  who  create  such  a  fabulous  atmosphere  here  in  the  salon  for  all  who  drop  in  every  week.

The  Hair Square  team  has  just  been  incredible  down  through  the  years and  as  I  look  back  now,  I  marvel  at  the  many  charitable  causes  and  fundraisers  that  we  reached  out  to  over  the  years.  My  own  life  has  been  truly  blessed  so  I  have  always  tried  to  do  whatever  I  could  to  reach  out  to  others  who  might  have  needed  a  helping  hand  in  one  way  or  another  and  Hair Square  has  been  the   heartbeat  of  all  that. 

And  now  as  I  look  forward  to  the  future  here  in  Hair Square,  I  also  look  forward  to  continuing  my  retreat  work  with  young  people  through  throwfire.ie. I  really  get  such  a  kick  out  of  helping  young  people  along  the  road  of  life,  just  to  bring  a  little  light  into  their  darkest  moment.

The  world  is  so  different  now  to  20  years  ago  but  these  days  as  we  celebrate  so  many  fabulous  memories  here  in  the  salon, I  am  still  clinging  on  tightly  to  the  roller coaster  of  life,  with  great  hope  for  all  that  might  be,  as  we  fly  around  the  next  bend… and  as  we  hurtle  down  the  tracks, the  thought  flashes  through  my  mind  as  it  so  often  does… how  blessed  am  I?

EMMA  LORD

My  journey  from   Finea  in  Westmeath  into  Longford  every  morning  is  one  of  the  simple  joys  of  my  life  because  even as  a  little  girl  I  always  wanted  to  be  a  hairdresser  so  joining  the  Hair Square  team  over  eight  years  ago  was  a  great  move  for  me!

I  really  do  love  all  things  “hair”  and  no  person’s  style  is  the  exact  same  as  the  next  person  so  more  than  anything  else  I  have  taken  extra  level  professional  training  in colour  because that’s  what  I  really  enjoy  in  the  day  to  day  life  of  Hair Square.  The  people  who  come  to  us  really  appreciate  the  efforts  that  we  go  to  so  there  really  is  great  job  satisfaction  for  me  seeing  a  happy  customer  step  out the  door.

Colette  often  talks  to  us  about  working  as  a  team  and  more  than  anything  else  that’s  what  sets  the  tone  of  the  salon  and  why  so  many  of  our  clients  value  our  professionalism  and  our  care.  We  really  are  there  at  the  key  moments  in  people’s  lives.

Hair Square  has  been  a  real  joy  for  me  and  I  am  so  looking  forward  to  the  years  ahead… it’s  more  than  a  job  and  I  am  very  grateful  to  Colette  and  all  the  team  here  for  giving  me  that  chance.  Here’s  to  the  next  big  birthday!

MARY  BARRY

Longford town  has  been  such  a  central  part  of  my  life and  so  it  was  great  over  the  years  to  work  with  such  great  people  in  their  salons and  then  to  join the  Hair Square team just  late  last  year.  I can’t  believe  that I  am  hairdressing around  Longford  for  nearly  30  years  now  and  like  the  other  girls  here,  it  has  been  my  loyal  and  kind  clients  who  have  stuck  with  me  down  through  the  years  that   make  it  all  worthwhile  for  me. 

I  love  the  work  that  I  do  and  it  is  great  when  my  clients  are  so  happy  with  their  styling as  they  leave  the  salon  because  that  makes  me  feel  good  about  what  I  do.  My  clients  have  been  so  good  to  me  over  the  years  and  as  many  hairdressers  would  tell  you,  it  is  more  than  just  a  job,  it  really  is  about  the  relationships  we  build  up  with  the  people  who  come  to  us. 

Hair Square really  puts  high  value  on  these  relationships  we  have  with  our  client  base  so  I  am  really  happy  to  be  part  of  the  great  team  here  at  the  20th  birthday  celebrations!  Thank  you  once again to  all  our  loyal  customers  who are  so  appreciative  of  all  we  do  for  them.

JILL  GLENNON

I  know  from  many  of  my  friends  that  Colette  will  always  give  someone  a  chance  in  life  so  when  Colette  asked  me  to  join  the  Hair Square  team  for  the  summer months,  I  just  jumped  at  the  chance.  I  know I  am  still  a  teenager  but  already  I  have  learned  so  much  and  I  just  love  it  here.  I  have  met  so  many  different  people,  young  and  old,  male  and  female,  and  it  is  great  to  hear  the  stories  as  I  play  my  small  part  in  their  experience  of  the  salon. 

There  is  just  a  great  buzz  in  the  place with  people  coming  and  going  and  so  many  people  are  so  thankful,  especially  now  after  the lockdown  about  what  we  do  for  them.  There  is  no  sitting  back  with  Colette  so  l  love  when  my  teenage  friends  come  in,  the  lads and  the  girls,  and  with  Colette  guiding  me,  they  are  willing  to  let  me  cut,  style  and  even  colour  their  hair!

They  think  I  am  so  lucky  to  have   a  summer  job  like  it… how cool  is  that?  So  even  though  I  am  the  newbie   here  and  I am  whacked  at  the  end  of  every  day,  it  really  has  changed  my  whole summer  for  the  good  and  I  love  being  a  working  girl!

