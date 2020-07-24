Gallery | Vintage mowing display on Ballymahon farm
A vintage mowing display took place on the farm of David Mulvihill, Ballymahon on Sunday, July 19.
Local photographer Frank McGrath was present to capture some lovely images from the occasion.
24/07/2020
Search our Archive
A vintage mowing display took place on the farm of David Mulvihill, Ballymahon on Sunday, July 19.
Local photographer Frank McGrath was present to capture some lovely images from the occasion.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on