Gallery | Vintage mowing display on Ballymahon farm

Brothers Des and David Mulvihill who held a vintage mowing display on their farm in Ballymahon last weekend pictured with Des's Fordson Standard tractor from 1942 and a McCormick Deering mower Picture: Frank McGrath

Micheál O'Neill and Cillian Nulty from Edgeworthstown with their Ferguson 35 at last Sunday's vintage mowing display in Ballymahon Picture:Frank McGrath

Geraldine, Clement, Carron, Jonathan and George Farrar with baby Sam from Abbeyshrule at last Sunday's Vintage mowing display in Ballymahon Picture: Frank McGrath

Some of the vintage tractors and mowers who took part in last Sunday's vintage mowing display in Ballymahon Picture: Frank McGrath

Jamie, Sean and Eoghan Gilbride, Ballymahon at last weekend's vintage mowing display Picture: Frank McGrath