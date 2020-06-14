Longford ICA sew scrubs for frontline workers

Longford Federation ICA members have been busy over the past number of weeks sewing scrubs for local frontline workers and the photographs illustrate their excellent work.



Well done all!

Holidays

From the end of June we are officially on our summer break from our ICA meetings.



While this has been a very different year for us so far we hope to have some clarity as to how we can resume of meetings before the end of the summer.



As soon as we hear anything from head office we will be in touch with all members, but while we wait for that clarification please continue with all your great work on unfinished projects and new ones.



Enjoy the summer as best you can, but mainly stay safe and stay in touch.

Sympathy

We would like to offer our sympathy to Newtowncashel members Breege and Katie on the death of their uncle in law John Harte. May John rest in peace.



We would also like to express sympathy to Newtownforbes member Rosie Byrne on the death of her husband Frank. May Frank rest in peace.



Cancellations

Our sponsored walk which was due to be held on Sunday, June 14 has had to be cancelled but we hope to host this at a later date so ladies keep fit and we will let you know as soon as it is possible to reschedule.



Well ladies I think that's it for now. We are only a phone call away if you need anything and remember if you want anything published in the Leader or on our Facebook page please get in touch and we will get it sorted for you.



Enjoy the summer and hopefully the sun will soon be back.