GALLERY | Abbeylara GAA 500k in a Day raises €7,645 for St Christopher's Services Longford

What a day Abbeylara GAA had on Sunday as club members walked 500km as individuals, all for the worthy cause of St Christopher's Services in Longford town.



They initially set out what they thought was a high target of €3,000 but the people of Abbeylara and the wider Granard area are never found wanting, and at the time of writing this, they have raised a whopping €7,645 and rising!



The club wishes to thank the Senior players who were the driving force behind this fundraiser. They are also extremely grateful to everyone who kindly donated on the day. They look forward to presenting this money to the great cause that is St Christopher's in the near future.