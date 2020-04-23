GALLERY 10 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Emily (5) and TJ (2) O'Reilly from Camlin Meadows, Longford miss their grandparents Mary and TJ Flood, College Park and Siobhán and Benny O'Reilly, Newtownforbes so much and can't wait for big hugs and kisses soon x

Love to nanna and grandad, Joan and Paul O'Reilly in Ferefad, and also to aunties Miriam, Aisling and Maeve from Saorla (3) and Sibéal (3 months) King in London. Saorla is looking forward to a belated birthday celebration with her family and the horses and cat, and Sibéal can't wait to meet everyone soon. Stay safe. xx

To Nanny Bernie and Grandad Gerry Healy in Newtowncashel. We miss you and love you so much. We can't wait for this pandemic to be over so we can come to your house. Love Seán, Ryan, Ciara, Jake, Aoife and Abbie

Charlotte, who is missing her granny & grandad Mahon and granny & grandad Kenny

Baby Tiernan McGowan, born on March 25, in Sligo University Hospital. He lives in Manorhamilton with his mammy and daddy. He wants to say a big hello to his Nana and Grandad Carmel and Seamus, in Ballymahon. He will see them soon for cuddles

To my favoutire granny and grandad in Aughavas, Co Leitrim. It's been so long since I was down to visit you both and my doggie Tiny. I cannot wait until this is all over and I can come on play dates again and have adventures on the farm. This year I really know all about tractors. Seeing each other through the window is very funny but it still makes me happy. Lots of snuggly hugs and kisses, Caolán Gallogly

Callum and Dylan Brady from Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow would love to say a big hello to their Granny and Grandad, Goretti and Sean Hannon from Edgeworthstown. We miss you lots and cannot wait to see you soon. Callum is looking forward to going farming with Grandad and seeing his red tractor. We are sad you will miss Dylan’s first birthday on April 25 but we will celebrate with you soon. Love and hugs, Callum and Dylan xxx

Hi to Nanny & Grandad Mahon and Nanny & Grandad Kenny, miss you so much and can't wait give you a big cuddle when all this Covid-19 is over. Love baby Charlotte