GALLERY 4 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Our names are Rian and Ruairi Shanley. We are living in Drumlish. We really miss our grandparents Michael & Mary Kealy. We want to tell them we love them and we will see them soon

Please say hello to our nanny and grandad, Patrick & Ailish McLoughlin of Kilsallagh, Mostrim, Co Longford. We are missing them loads and can't wait to see them and have a sleepover again! We love you lots. Love Clodagh, Daithì, Alanah and Caelan xxx

Grandad & Granny Pat and Mona Hanly, Lisnacusha, Lanesboro; Granny Sheila Healy, Shannon Grove, Lanesboro and Great Granny Una Healy, Clonadra, Lanesboro. Hello to my grandparents and Nanny. Thinking of ye all. Lots of love from from Toni (Healy) (pictured here speaking with Granny Sheila)

Dear Grandad & Nanny (Charlie & Helen Grimes, Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford), hope you both are staying safe & well. We miss you and look forward to seeing you both later on in the year when all this is over. All our love always, George, Charlie & Oliver in London xxx PS Mum, Dad and Frankie the Dog send their love & best wishes too and stay safe & well xxx

To Pat and Rose Percival, Kenagh Longford. Miss you both so much nanny & gaga x And happy birthday nanny we will help you blow out your candles soon. Lots of cuddles, love Abbie, Zoe and Kayleigh Percival, Darogue, Ballymahon and Mason and Shannon Reynolds, Kilglass, Roscommon

We miss you... A big hello to Granny & Grandad Killian, Lettergunnell from Sean, Joe and Anna Killian in Killoe

This is Halle & Heidi Small, Longford. They would like to say a big hello to their grandparents Ashling & Gordon & Anna and of course their great-grandparents Bernie & Roy & Sean & Myra. We miss ye so much xx

Cathal and Sophie Reehill from Killoe saying 'Hi to their nanny Joan and grandad Johnny Reehill, from Kilmahon, who they haven’t seen in three weeks. Miss you loads xx

AnnMarie Treacy is missing her granny and grandad very much and would like to tell them she can't wait to get kisses and cuddles from them once all this has passed. They are Kathleen and John Quigley from Ferefad, Longford and she is known as their little peanut