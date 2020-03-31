Longford Leader gallery: Longford teens show their creative flair

Budding entrepreneurs from Ballymahon Vocational School and Moyne Community School will represent Longford at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme National Finals.

The students all took part in the County Longford Final on Thursday, March 12 at the Longford Arms Hotel.

An estimated 120 students from seven local secondary schools took part in the final of this year’s programme organised by Local Enterprise Office Longford.

Category winners and representing Longford at the national level are: senior category winners Adam Floody, Paulina Janus, Matthew McGauran, Molly McGee and Kayla Rawle of B.E.E - Be Environmentally Efficient (beeswax wraps - an alternative to tin foil and cling film) from Moyne Community School.

In the Intermediate Category the winner was Chloe Hopkins with ‘Timer Showers’ from Ballymahon Vocational School, while the junior winners, Orla McCann, Rebecca Moorhead, Ella McKeon and Elena O'Reilly of ‘Heavenly Hairbands’ hail from Moyne Community School.

The national finals were due to take place in Croke Park on Friday, May 1, but alternative plans are currently being put in place to judge the categories.

Longford has a successful track record in the student enterprise competition. Recent awards won by local secondary schools have included “Best Commercial Potential award 2018” for ‘Reel Easy’ from Moyne Community School and 2nd place in the Senior Category in 2017 for ‘J & S Kitchen Aid’ from Mercy Secondary School in Ballymahon.

Michael Nevin, Head of Enterprise of Local Enterprise Office Longford congratulated the students, saying “We have a very successful student enterprise programme here in Longford, with over 120 students from seven local schools taking part this year. Our national finalists are excellent ambassadors for the programme and we wish them the very best of luck with their future endeavours.

“What our students are learning from the programme is that with the right supports and encouragement, they can take an idea from the classroom and develop it into a real-life business. The skills they learn along the way, such as business planning, market research, selling and team-work, will help them become more entrepreneurial throughout their future careers”.

Recently elected TD, Deputy Joe Flaherty helped present the prizes and praised all the students involved for their wonderful creative efforts.

He told the audience of young entrepreneurs that Longford faced a bright future if even a small percentage of them went on to set up local enterprises in the future.

Further information around the Student Enterprise Programme is available from www.studententerprise.ie and by searching #studententerprise on social media.