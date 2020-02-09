GALLERY | Plenty of excitement and tension at Longford Westmeath #GE2020 count centre in Athlone IT

The tallying of votes is well underway for the Longford / Westmeath constituency in the Count John McCormack Hall at Athlone IT this morning.

LIVE BLOG | Longford voters give their verdict in general election 2020 #GE2020

Sinn Féin's Sorca Clarke is the lady of the moment as early tallies indicate she is very much in the hunt to capture a seat.

