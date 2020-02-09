GALLERY | Plenty of excitement and tension at Longford Westmeath #GE2020 count centre in Athlone IT
The tallying of votes is well underway for the Longford / Westmeath constituency in the Count John McCormack Hall at Athlone IT this morning.
Sinn Féin's Sorca Clarke is the lady of the moment as early tallies indicate she is very much in the hunt to capture a seat.
