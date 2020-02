Carrickedmond GAA

Carrickedmond Ladies Teams who were presented with their medals at the Carrickedmond Gaa Dinner Dance In the Rustic Inn Abbeyshrule

Gillian, Niall and Aoife Farrell in the Rustic Inn on Saturday last

Padraig McGrath and Mairead McDonnell makes a presentation to Donal Drake and Eamonn Carthy on behalf of St Christophers at the Carrickedmond GAA Dinner Dance in the Rustic Inn Abbeyshrule PICTURE DECLAN GILMORE

Emily Cullen and Pat Farrell at the dinner dance in Abbeyshrule

Edwina Kelly and John Dempsey makes a presentation to Anne Ryan (Senior player of the year) and Padraig McGrath (Club Chairman) who got married on the 30th December 2019 at the Carrickedmond GAA Dinner Dance in the Rustic Inn Abbeyshrule

Molly O'Sullivan and Alan Kelly

Ciara Mulligan, Ellen Byrne, Una Mulligan

Oisin, Rioch and Paddy Farrell with Aoife Magan at the Carrickedmond dinner dance on Saturday

Kate Breslin, Emma McGuire, Erica Cahill, Sophia Freeman