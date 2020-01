Noel Egan

Frank Finn, Superintendant Jim Delaney, Noel Egan and Adrian Flynn at Garda Egan's retirement social on Friday, January 10

Noel Egan

Barle and Siobhan MeGinley at Garda Egan's retirement social

Noel Egan

Declan and Conor Murtagh with Mick Casey

Noel Egan

Garda Bernie Mullery and Sgt Gary Beatty enjoy the fun

Noel Egan

Brian McManus makes a presentation to Noel on behalf of the I.P.A

Noel Egan

Annmarie Reilly, Noel Egan and Fidelma Brennan at the retirement social for Garda Noel Egan which was held in the Peer Inn

Noel Egan

Anne and Mike Kenny with Bernie and Michael Farrell

Noel Egan

Renee Egan, Anne and Jack Bannon and Noel Egan at the retirement socialon Friday last

Noel Egan

Martin Skelly and Anne Kenny make a presentation to Noel and Renee Egan on behalf of Cashel GAA

Noel Egan

Brian McManus makes a presentation to Noel on behalf of the I.P.A

Noel Egan

Padraig, Marie, Noel Egan, Siobhan Watson, Peader and Michael Egan

Noel Egan

Meave Watson, Micheal Egan, Ciara and Noel Watson at the retirement social for Garda Noel Egan

Noel Egan

Garda Noel Egan on his graduation from Templemore in 1978

Noel Egan

Killian, Noel, Renee and Gearoid Egan with his Birthday cake at the retirement social for Garda Noel Egan in the Peer Inn Lisnacusha

Noel Egan



Noel Egan

Ray Shannaher, Noel and Renee Egan, Tony Lavery, Lorraine Shannarer makes a presentation to Noel Egan at his retirement social on Friday, January 10

Noel Egan



Noel Egan



Noel Egan

Garda Dave Conroy makes a presentation to Noel Egan

Noel Egan

Garda Orla Finneran presents Noel Egan with a Birthday Cake at his retirement social

Noel Egan

Garda Tom Killian makes a presentation to Noel Egan for his dedication to the GAA especially Hurling at the retirement social