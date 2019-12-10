Longford Leader gallery: St Christopher's to head up photo expo at Backstage

Longford County Library was the venue recently for a special art exhibition, which was spearheaded by St Christopher’s Services.

The photography course, which has been running for the best part of a decade and led by volunteer photographer Martin Crinigan focused chiefly on landscape and portrait photography, providing service users with the skills for life.

Many of the programme’s studio day photos will take centre stage at Backstage Theatre’s Atrium Gallery tonight (Wednesday) where Lus Na Greine’s Eileen Finan will formally launch the event.