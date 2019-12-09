Longford Leader gallery: Final issue of Fireside Tales is launched

One event that has been a Christmas tradition in Longford for the last 17 years is the launch of Fireside Tales, edited and compiled by well-known local historian, Jude Flynn.

And, last Thursday evening was a very special launch in the history of Fireside Tales because it saw the launch of the final issue of the nostalgic book.

On Friday, November 28, 2003, in the Longford Arms Hotel, Bishop Colm O’Reilly launched the very first issue of Fireside Tales and, in Longford County Library last Thursday, November 28, he launched the last.

This final issue is certainly on a par with its 16 predecessors, simply bursting with interesting and historical stories about Longford.

The book makes the ideal Christmas gift for Longfordians both at home and abroad and can be purchased from local shops.