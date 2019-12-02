Longford Leader gallery: Fabiani 'Goes Green' for festive season

Longford's Fabiani store was the venue last week for a novel 'Go Green' Christmas campaign aimed at encouraging consumers to shop locally this festive season.

Hosted by former Rose of Tralee and newly appointed MEP Maria Walsh, the evening began with a trio of guest speakers who each had something to offer on sustainability, community, and slowing down during the busy season.

Claire Grady, nutritionist from ANU Wellness in Galway, had tips on how best to fuel our bodies during party season and encouraged the audience to shop at their local butchers and farmer's markets. Katie O'Riordan from Irish brand Theo + George gave a talk on sustainability and 'slow fashion'.

Customers of Fabiani will know Katie well, having met her at one of the many pop-up events hosted by Fabiani over the last few seasons. Finishing off the conversation segment of the evening was Niamh Donlon who spoke on behalf of Longford's Chamber of Commerce.

Customers were treated to the unveiling of the store's new brand, Isabel Marant Étoile, which launched in store just this week.

It was also announced that Fabiani will be stocking Theo + George's basics collection on a permanent basis. Gift ideas were aplenty, with fine jewellery from Maria Black, fragrance from Laboratory Perfume, and Irish made Red Rufus soft toys for the little people in your life. Festive treats were on the go and mulled wine on tap, as customers enjoyed an evening of chatting, shopping, and getting in the swing of the party season.