Longford Leader gallery: Lanesboro Triathlon Club first in Ireland to open designated training facility

Lanesboro Triathlon Club held the official opening of its new Club Rooms in Lanesboro on Friday last, 15 November.

There was a fantastic turnout for the event by Club Members, Friends and Supporters of the Club and also the local community.

Chief Executive Officer of Triathlon Ireland, Mr. Chris Kitchen, kindly attended the event and spoke eloquently about the fantastic efforts and achievements of Lanesboro Triathlon Club since it was established in 2010, including its annual flagship event, the Two Provinces Triathlon.

In addition to enjoying fantastic food (supplied by Club Member Daire Stephens, Comfy Café), attendees at the opening event were also treated to a brief history of Lanesboro Triathlon Club by one of the founding members and former Chairperson of the Club, Brendan ‘Sully’ O’Sullivan, and also to Zero2Tri 2019 graduate and current Club Assistant Treasurer, Carmel Hayes, discussing her joining the Club over the past year and completing her first triathlon at the Two Provinces Triathlon in Lanesboro in July 2019.

The formal opening of the Club Rooms was completed by long time Member and main sponsor of the Two Provinces Triathlon 2019, Brendan Cooney, who cut the blue and yellow ribbon, which was held by two former Club Chairpersons, Fidelma Brennan and James Gallagher.

Club Secretary, Niall Mulvihill, also made a formal presentation of two cheques for €2,400 each to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (Longford) and the Western Alzheimer Foundation (Roscommon), with monies raised by the Club at its annual Charity Swim in August.

Lanesboro Triathlon Club is extremely proud to be the first triathlon club in Ireland to open a designated training facility for its Members. This coincides with the Club also being shortlisted as one of six finalists for ‘Triathlon Ireland Club of the Year 2019’, with the winner to be announced at the Triathlon Ireland Annual Awards 2019 ceremony in Dublin on 23 November 2019.

Club Chairperson, Cian Crosbie, thanked everyone involved in making the new Club Rooms possible and said that the “future of Lanesboro Triathlon Club is very bright indeed with everyone involved looking forward to a fantastic year in 2020 with new Members (of all levels) always welcome to start or continue their triathlon journey in a welcoming, positive and supportive environment”.

Lanesboro Triathlon Club will be commencing its 2020 Zero2Tri Programme in January 2020 and looks forward to welcoming the next generation of triathletes in the Club.