Longford Leader gallery: Magic of the movies in Longford Arms Hotel as Grattan Óg hosts Oskars night

Saturday, November 9 was a day to remember for Grattan Óg and the Ballymacormack / Stonepark community.

From early morning the purple and gold of Grattans was on display all over the Longford Arms Hotel. You could be forgiven for thinking that Grattans had won the County final!

The night kicked off at 6.30 as the actors arrived dressed in their finery. Black tie and beautiful ball gowns were everywhere which all added to the glitz and glamour of the occasion. You would think that you were in Hollywood.

The films kicked off with Fr Ted. a great favorite with the audience. The night ended with an extraordinary portrayal of The Wind that Shakes the Barley.

In between there was The Snapper, Mrs Doubtfire, The Quiet Man, Calender Girls and Waking Ned. 71 actors from the community and numerous friends took part and considering the vast majority of them had never acted before the standard was very high.

The judges on the night were Longford’s most popular actor John Kelly, former minister Mary O’Rourke, drama and acting coach Evelyn Kelly and GAA star Mickey Quinn.

Full credit to Kevin Roe productions for the professional production of the movies and the dressing up of the Longford Arms and also thanks to Orlagh Reynolds and the excellent staff of the Longford Arms who rose to the occasion and effortlessly handled the huge crowd.

The entertainment went on into the small hours with a disco in the ballroom and music in the bar.

The OsKaRs were awarded to the following; Best Film - The Wind that Shakes the Barley, Best Female Actor - Liz Leavy, Best Male Actor - Tony Nerney, Best Supporting Female Actor - Geraldine O’Reilly, Best Supporting Male Actor - Mick Maguire, Best Scene - The Snapper, Best Set Costume - The Quiet Man, Highest Grossing Actor - Tom & Mick Maguire.

Thank you to all the sponsors, actors, producers, committees and everybody that made this such a memorable occasion - A Night to Remember!