Longford Leader gallery: Albert Fallon's contribution to GAA, academic & community life recognised

The immense contribution made by Albert Fallon to the academic, sporting and community life of Ballymahon, Longford and the GAA nationally was recognised at a special This is Your Life appreciation and tribute night in Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon last Saturday.

Inducted into the Longford GAA Hall of Fame in January 2018, Albert served as Leinster Council Chairperson from 1993 to ‘95, having previously held the role of Longford GAA Chairperson. He contested the GAA Presidency and sat on numerous Croke Park committees.

A retired secondary school teacher and a native of Rochfortbridge, Albert played Sigerson Cup football with UCD and he once marked rugby international, the late Moss Keane.



Ballymahon GAA club officials Melissa Walsh and Tommy Flynn presented a piece of bog oak to Albert and a bouquet of flowers to his wife Phil and they said the function was ‘a small token by the club to acknowledge the huge contribution Albert has made’.

MC for the tribute night was Tommy Moran and among the guests to lead tributes to Albert were former GAA President Nickey Brennan, Dublin GAA CEO John Costello, former Dublin & Leinster Chairperson Jimmy Grey, Liam Mulvihill, Frankie Dolan, former Meath captain and All Star Graham Geraghty, former Gormanston College and Rochfortbridge colleagues, former school principals Sr Assumpta and Jimmy Lennon, former colleagues on Longford County Board and Leinster Council including TJ Ward, Martin Skelly, Pat Cahill, and Eamon Reilly, John Prenty CEO Connacht GAA, Fr Liam Murray and former students together with Albert's family.



It was an occasion to remember, with great stories of yesteryear being recalled, and those in attendance were treated to top class musical entertainment by The Ramblers, Kate Connolly, Paul Canavan and Katie Gallagher.