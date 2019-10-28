Longford Leader Gallery: Tarmonbarry to Clondra canal walk raises over €5,000 for Alzheimer's Society

A 5km fun trek along the banks of the Royal Canal between Tarmonbarry and Clondra helped raise over €5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Marie Deely and her sister organised the event on Sunday, October 13 and she said she was overwhelmed by the support.

“My family and I wish to thank everyone for coming out to support us and for being so generous. On the day and together with online donations we raised over €5,000, which was amazing.”

Marie explained that some people ran, but most walked from Tarmonbarry GAA club to Clondra along the canal to Begna Bridge and back.

Smiling, she said she was forced to apologise for her slight miscalculation of the course distance!!

“I got some stick as I was told afterwards that it was much more than 5km, more like 10km!

Nevertheless, everyone enjoyed the afternoon and refreshments. Homemade cakes, donated by ladies within the community, and hot drinks we’re waiting for everyone who came along.”

Marie said all monies raised will go back to local services supporting people with dementia and their families to have a better quality of life and to ensure significant improvements are made across the region.

She added, “The kind contributions and sponsorships received will make an enormous difference.”

Thanking people once again for their kindness, Marie concluded, “It truly means so much and lifts our spirits tremendously to see so many people in the community come together so often to make a difference. The power of community is inspiring.

“We wish to thank Tarmonbarry GAA club and their stewards and all the volunteers who helped us make such a wonderful afternoon in our beautiful village.”