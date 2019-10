People of the Year

Olive McCloughry, Darren Mulledy, Linda and Pauric Connolly, Kate and Brian Jackson, Mary Fallon, Pat and Chris Connolly take a picture at the Longford people of the year awards

People of the Year

Lorne, Beatrice and Tara Patterson in the Longford Arms Hotel

People of the Year

Martin Skelly, Bishop Emeritus Colm O'Reilly, Mary and Hugh Brennan at the ceremony in the Longford Arms

People of the Year

Mary and Paddy Gillooly with Aaron, Sean, James, Ellen, Emer, Ciaran and Catherine Gillooly, Sonya Davis at the Midlands Simon community people of the year awards last Friday in the Longford Arms

People of the Year



People of the Year

Carol Leonard Manning, Muirinn Claffey (Minor Team), Sharon Leonard Manning

People of the Year

Caroline and Chris Cullen, Pat McCarrick, Clare Berger, Des and Maria Rynn

People of the Year

Sharon Browne, Niamh O'Reilly, Sinead Larkin, Dorothy Duda, Sinead Lynch, Damien, Derek, Sharence, Anita, Jazmine, Deborah and Lalin Swaris

People of the Year

Maree Glancy, Noel Greene and Gerardine Sorohan

People of the Year

Lauren Maguire, Grace Shannon (Ladies GAA U-16)

People of the Year

Mick Cahill, Philip Butler, Betty and Ursula McGoey, Evelyn Wright, Betty Dowler, Marie Mullen, Margaret Dowler, Fergus Hilliar

People of the Year

Barry Sheil and Niamh Kiernan at the awards ceremony