Longford Leader gallery: Carrickedmond Lip Sync fever this weekend

The launch of Carrickedmond GAA's much anticipated Lip Sync Battles took place recently.

The Carrickedmond Lip Sync Battles take place in the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule this Friday and Saturday, October 4 & 5.

The event is the largest fundraising effort undertaken by the south Longford club in recent times.

The event will see 60 participants battle it out over two nights for the coveted Lip Sync Battles title.

Saturday is sold out and Friday is selling fast, so if you wish to book tickets contact PJ Keegan (086) 082 4842, Edwina Kelly (087) 631 0112 or Pádraig McGrath (086) 347 6637.