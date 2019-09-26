Longford Leader Gallery: Longford people working together to create and generate positive change

TRANSITION’s first ever Wellbeing and Sustainable Living Weekend held last Saturday and Sunday, September 21 & 22 in the Temperance Hall, Longford was deemed a great success by all who attended.

Twenty-four workshops, demonstrations and talks took place over the weekend covering topics like 'making Longford a transition town' to how to create and manage a zero waste home, creating a no dig, low maintenance yet highly productive garden to a variety of skin care natural products.

Sunday saw traders from all over the country set up a vibrant and interesting market in the Temperance Hall.

The children enjoyed participating in the Mud Bug workshop and learning all about nature.

Memories were made in Shea’s photo booth which drew a lot of laughs from those who attended.

Siobhán Cronogue launched the PPN Global Goal Community Education and Engagement Programme on behalf of the Public Participation Network.

The programme will see the role out of workshops based on the 17 United Nations goals in the coming weeks and months.

Organiser of the successful event Anna D Atkinson said, “It was heartening to see so many interesting and authentic discussions, interactions, learnings and friendships made that we will now build on for the future.”

She added, “Nothing meaningful can happen without a community of people working together to make it happen.

“We're living in scary times but I believe we should focus on hope, combined with action, to create new ways of being in the world and that takes a community of all ages! Everyone together. Nobody left behind. Let's create change.”

The Wellbeing and Sustainable Living Weekend event was supported by County Longford Public Participant Network, Longford Chamber of Commerce and Longford Local Enterprise Office.