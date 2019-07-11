Longford Leader gallery: Streets of Longford thronged with summer festival revellers
It's been arguably one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year and the 2019 Longford Summer Festival is certainly living up to its lofty billing.
Huge crowds lined the streets of the county town last weekend as the event kicked off in style and with plenty more acts and excitement to come between now and Sunday, the feel good factor sweeping through the county town is only getting started.
