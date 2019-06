Photography

Shelley Corcoran, with the Overall Winning School Mercy Ballymahon; Emma Ballesty, Kevin Tansey, Ronan Gorham, Donal Sheahan, Clodagh Lohan and Luie McEntire

Luie McEntire, Overall winner Brona Cox Photographer of the Year (Ballymahon Mercy) and Shelley Corcoran. Pictured right is Brona's winning photograph

Ardscoil Phádraig winner Logan O'Reilly, Luie McEntire and Shelley Corcoran. ABOVE: Logan's winning photograph

Paul Donnelly and Luie McEntire with the Lanesboro winner, Sean Ryan and Shelley Corcoran who coordinates the Schools Photography Programme.

Former Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Luie McEntire with judge, Shelley Corcoran, winner from Mercy Secondary School Ballymahon Aisling Farrell and her teacher Kate Bohan. RIGHT: Aisling's winning photograph

Jackie McNerney, with Jessica Smith, Cllr Luie McEntire and Shelley Corcoran at the awards ceremony for the Longford Schools Photography Competition recently

