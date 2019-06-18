GALLERY | Longford youngster pits his wits against Irish legend Robbie Keane in a game of table football

Longford youngster Keelan Hudson enjoyed the opportunity to pit his wits against former Republic of Ireland soccer star Robbie Keane in a game of table football.

EURO 2020 Ambassador Robbie Keane, along with EURO 2020 mascot Skillzy, visited Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin last week and it was here that Keelan met Ireland's leading goal scorer of all-time.

Robbie made the visit to officially open the FAI Fanzone at Children's Health Ireland in Crumlin.

He also presented a signed Republic of Ireland jersey to the hospital and this was accepted by Peter Cullinan, aged 10, from Dublin, Site CEO Professor Sean Walsh and Director of Nursing Tracey Wall.