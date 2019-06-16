Longford Leader gallery: Huge crowds attend 'Night for Nicky' fundraiser
A large crowd filled the Longford Arms Hotel to virtual capacity last Friday night for a special 'Night for Nicky' fundraiser
Nicola Cawley Murphy (Nicky) was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in March 2015.
Since then she has undergone numerous treatments of radiation & chemotherapy, a mastectomy and most recently a clinical trial, all of which have proved to be unsuccessful.
